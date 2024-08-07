Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,653. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.60 and a 200 day moving average of $152.22. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.30.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

