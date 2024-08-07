Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $407,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. City State Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.39. 1,777,773 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

