Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $501,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $115.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

