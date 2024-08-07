Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,428 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,022. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

