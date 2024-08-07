Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $808,912. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JCI traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $66.55. 1,714,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,288. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.