Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 144 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.72. The stock had a trading volume of 195,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,970. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

