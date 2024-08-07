Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,187 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average of $93.60. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

