Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 3,001 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Argus cut their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Hershey Trading Up 1.7 %

HSY traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $230.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

