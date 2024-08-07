Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 458 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 74,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,937,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,644. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

