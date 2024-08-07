FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.60. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$90.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:CNQ opened at C$45.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.96. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$40.02 and a 52 week high of C$56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The stock has a market cap of C$49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total transaction of C$236,012.98. In other news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total transaction of C$236,012.98. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total transaction of C$181,612.50. Insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $417,729 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

