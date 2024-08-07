FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report issued on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.16. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dream Finders Homes’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $27.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $44.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,783.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 17.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,866,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,182,000 after purchasing an additional 277,499 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 207.7% in the second quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,941,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,915,545.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,941,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,915,545.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $311,396.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,934,815.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,063 over the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

