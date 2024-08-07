FY2024 EPS Estimates for Filo Mining Corp. Reduced by Cormark (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Filo Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on FIL. Scotiabank lowered shares of Filo Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ventum Financial cut Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital lowered Filo Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.38.

Filo Mining Price Performance

Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12).

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

