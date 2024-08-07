FY2024 EPS Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $90.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

