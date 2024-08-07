Gala (GALA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $83.86 Million

Gala (GALA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. Gala has a market cap of $640.70 million and $83.86 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,343,055,304 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,173,569,138 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

