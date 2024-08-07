GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 203 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Assurant by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Assurant by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Assurant Stock Up 0.5 %

Assurant stock opened at $170.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.15 and a twelve month high of $189.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.