GAMMA Investing LLC Has $119,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 682 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,985 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $176.54 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $184.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.06 and its 200-day moving average is $163.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

