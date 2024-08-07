GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 424.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,479,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of F5 by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of F5 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pelzer Frank 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pelzer Frank 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,359,543.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,186 shares of company stock worth $2,325,325. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

F5 Trading Up 0.5 %

F5 stock opened at $188.07 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.45 and a 12-month high of $205.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.10 and a 200 day moving average of $179.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

