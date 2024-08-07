GAMMA Investing LLC Reduces Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $974,827.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,227.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.06 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.13 and a 200 day moving average of $180.90.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

