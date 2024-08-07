Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.04. 167,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,809,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gaotu Techedu from $12.34 to $5.81 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

