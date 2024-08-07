Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,277,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,555,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,353,000 after acquiring an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,556 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,937,420 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE IT traded up $15.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $473.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,322. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $451.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $509.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

