GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) to Issue GBX 1.75 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Up 1.3 %

GCP opened at GBX 80.72 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.23. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 59.50 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 85 ($1.09). The company has a market capitalization of £700.50 million, a PE ratio of 2,009.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 131.52, a current ratio of 262.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.