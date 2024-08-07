GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) to Issue GBX 1.75 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Up 1.3 %
GCP opened at GBX 80.72 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.23. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 59.50 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 85 ($1.09). The company has a market capitalization of £700.50 million, a PE ratio of 2,009.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 131.52, a current ratio of 262.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile
