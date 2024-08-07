Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.48

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 56800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.
Geely Automobile Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58.
Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
About Geely Automobile
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.
