General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Motors were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in General Motors by 53.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in General Motors by 110.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in General Motors by 27.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in General Motors by 46.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 9.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,963,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,963,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

