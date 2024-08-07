GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GFL opened at C$53.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -344.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$36.56 and a 52 week high of C$56.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.