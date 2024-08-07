GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Down 13.3%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $22.14. Approximately 904,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,538,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 10.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $935.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.47 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 93,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $2,764,638.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,219,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,152,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 93,211 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $2,764,638.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,219,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,152,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,779 shares of company stock valued at $35,025,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

