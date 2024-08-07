Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.76. 766,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,357,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.