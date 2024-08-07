Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.76. 766,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,357,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49.
A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.81.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
