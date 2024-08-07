Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 97.71% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.32. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading

