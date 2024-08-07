Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLBE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online

Global-E Online Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Global-E Online by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Global-E Online by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. Global-E Online has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.