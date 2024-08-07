Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.58.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online
Global-E Online Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. Global-E Online has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $42.88.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
