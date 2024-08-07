Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Global Payments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.35.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GPN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.02. 2,862,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.06.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

