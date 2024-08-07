Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.19, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.07 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. The company has a market cap of $936.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.64. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Further Reading

