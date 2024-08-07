Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. The business had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 88,748 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $1,422,630.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,762,776.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 88,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $1,422,630.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,762,776.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

