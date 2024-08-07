GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.07)-$(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.40 million.

GoPro stock remained flat at $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,763,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,044. GoPro has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.21 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 36.75% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. Analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

