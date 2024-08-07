Gravity Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $264.72 Million (G)

Gravity (G) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One Gravity token can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity has a market capitalization of $264.72 million and approximately $56.47 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s launch date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. The official website for Gravity is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03236102 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $39,124,184.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.