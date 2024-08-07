Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Gravity Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRVY traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50. Gravity has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gravity

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gravity by 29.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 53,195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gravity by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Further Reading

