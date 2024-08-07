Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Gravity Stock Performance
NASDAQ GRVY traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50. Gravity has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.42.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gravity
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gravity
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.