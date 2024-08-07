Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Gap Down to $49.87

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.87, but opened at $39.58. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 3,594,112 shares changing hands.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

