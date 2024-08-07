Green Plains’ (GPRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPRE

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.13. 3,165,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,771,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Green Plains by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 0.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Green Plains by 3,036.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 382,517 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.