Grin (GRIN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $131,700.83

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $131,700.83 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,917.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.00 or 0.00561534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00103952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00263173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00036616 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00066607 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.