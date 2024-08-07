Hamilton Lane Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,376. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.28. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $146.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

