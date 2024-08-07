Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.80.

HLNE traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.51. The company had a trading volume of 29,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.17. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $146.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 816,102 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 283,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth $22,395,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

