Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 91,354 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 316.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,354 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marqeta by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Marqeta by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Price Performance

MQ remained flat at $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6,137,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,782. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MQ. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

