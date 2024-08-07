Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 300.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.48. The stock had a trading volume of 788,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $145.53 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.78.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

