Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 16,278 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 270.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Horace Mann Educators worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,041.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 42,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at $2,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HMN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 104,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,920. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

