Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 17,158 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Tobam bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 325.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.78. 311,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,681. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.