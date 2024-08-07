Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 19,291 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 270.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.39. The stock had a trading volume of 226,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

