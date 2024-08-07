Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 857,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,325. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

