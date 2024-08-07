Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $709,000 Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,205. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

