Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLNE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.33. 130,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,189. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $146.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.39 and its 200 day moving average is $119.28.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.12%.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

