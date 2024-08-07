Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 99,001 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,001 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.50% of Castle Biosciences worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 943.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 106,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52,921 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. 960,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,755. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.84 million, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $55,411.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $299,526.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $55,411.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,150 shares of company stock worth $416,551 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

