Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 256,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MiMedx Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. 688,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.85.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.