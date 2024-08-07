Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $7,141,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in eXp World by 594.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 248,070 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in eXp World by 49.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 136,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,093,000 after buying an additional 107,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Insider Activity at eXp World

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,513,393 shares in the company, valued at $453,326,251.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 384,783 shares of company stock worth $4,870,440. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Trading Down 3.1 %

EXPI stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. 824,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,423. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 2.34.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. eXp World’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on eXp World

eXp World Company Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.